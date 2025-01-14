Patricia Nicolaysen

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Patricia Anne (Patty) Nicolaysen, 83, of Chappaqua, passed away at home surrounded by family in the early hours of Jan. 10 following a 20-year battle with ovarian cancer.

The daughter of the late Harry and Viola (Meehan) Hohn, she was born Aug. 8, 1941, in the Bronx.

Patty is survived by her husband, Erik; her children, Lynne Densen (Michael), Wendy Converse (Chris) and Todd Kipperman (Koleen); her stepchildren, Paul Nicolaysen (Pat), Scott Nicolaysen (Leslie) and Lori Nicolaysen (Andy Stevenson); her grandchildren, Brittany, Kyle, Andrew, Bryan, Mallory, Ryan, Ashley, Mitchell, Jack, Finn, Sean, Marley and Julia; and her great-grandchildren, Persephone, Lenny and Crosby. Patty was predeceased by her stepson, Bruce Nicolaysen, and grandchild Jake.

Patty always made family her first priority and stayed closely connected with her children and extended family throughout her life. Something of a firecracker, she vociferously led memorable family outings, including ski vacations and trips, birthday celebrations and more. At the same time, she was a deeply affectionate, caring and generous mother, grandmother and sister who made everyone feel heard and valued. Patty talked almost daily with her children, and was there for her grandchildren’s activities without fail.

Patty was a master at throwing festive Christmas galas that included generations of neighbors, friends and family, the house adorned (to the point of brimming) with a huge collection of Christmas decorations. To round out the holidays, she also hosted an annual New Year’s brunch with her Valhalla friends.

Outside of family commitments, Patty loved to stay active with work. After graduating from Potsdam, Patty served as a dedicated elementary school teacher for many years. Imbued with an entrepreneurial spirit, she later owned and managed Mogul’s Ski Shop in Chappaqua. Patty eventually joined Nicolaysen Agency in 1982. Though her title was office manager, she acted as a partner to Erik and jack-of-all-trades, ensuring the agency ran smoothly. Patty also supported Erik’s many civic involvements, including the New Castle Fire Department, Chappaqua Ambulance Corps and New Castle Town Board.

Somehow, amid working full-time and navigating a huge family, Patty and Erik traveled abroad twice a year. Patty went to six continents and especially cherished her memories of their Rhine River cruise and trip to the Antarctic.

The family will be receiving friends at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville, on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, family and friends will gather at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home. Interment of the ashes will be at Fair Ridge Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the New Castle Fire House, located at 491 King St. in Chappaqua.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Patricia Nicolaysen to support Dr. Rachel Grisham’s oncology research. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Rachel Grisham, 1275 York Ave.,

New York, N.Y. 10065