Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Pasquale Noce of Pleasantville passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 23 at the age of 92. He was born in the town of Fagnano Castello, Cosenza, Italia to the late Ernesto and Letizia Noce.

Pasquale is survived by his beloved wife, Rosalba; three children, Ernesto, Letizia and Steven; daughters-in-law Marisa and Maria; son-in-law Eugenio; nine grandchildren, Pasquale, AngelaRosa, Giuseppe, Francesco, MariaAssunta, Alessandro, Marina, Gianluca and Rosalba; and his sister, Rosina. He was predeceased by his sister, Maria.

Pasquale left school early to work on the family farm in San Marco Argentano, Cosenza, Italia. He also worked as a laborer on short-term local construction projects. He served in the Italian army and was deployed to other European countries during his time in the military.

He married the love of his life, Rosalba, in 1967. A year later his request to immigrate to the U.S. was granted, and Pasquale and Rosalba left their homeland and their families in search of a better life to establish a footprint in the “streets of gold” here in America. Pasquale was employed by PepsiCo in Mount Vernon and Joyce Beverages in New Rochelle as an industrial worker. In his spare time, he engaged in various home projects and was an avid gardener. Above all, he was a devoted husband and dedicated father.

A celebration of Pasquale was held at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home on Jan. 26. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Innocents Church on Jan. 27. Entombment followed at Beechwoods Cemetery.