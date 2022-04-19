Participate in Earth Day With These Local Events

From Our Examiner+ newsmagazine-style newsletter:

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. Nowadays more than 190 countries and one billion people take part in the celebration. According to the Earth Day website, “Today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national, and local policy changes.”

The theme this year is “Invest in Our Planet.” In Westchester County, events are held throughout April to celebrate the Earth and take care of it. Listed below are just some of the many events happening this year.

Pitch in for Parks began on April 18 and runs through April 23. Volunteers are sought to help clean up the parks for the season. No experience is needed. Just bring your enthusiasm and be prepared to rake, plant flower beds, and more at locations around the county including Lenoir Preserve, Lasdon Arboretum, Edith Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Wilson’s Woods Park, Muscoot Farm, Saxon Woods Park, Bronx River Reservation. Glen Island Park, Blue Mountain Reservation, and Tibbetts Brook Park. Reservations are…

To read the rest of this story, and receive and enjoy all of our premium content, subscribe to our Examiner+ newsmagazine-style newsletter as a paid member today with our special FREE TRIAL OFFER.