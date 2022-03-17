Original Paintings to be On Display at WP Library Museum Gallery

A collection of original paintings, entitled “Visions of Home Lands,” by local artist and Hearts & Homes for Refugees Board member Lori Kapner Hosp will be on exhibition at the White Plains Library Museum Gallery from April 3 through May 27.

Proceeds from the sale of paintings will go to Westchester-based Hearts & Homes for Refugees (www.HeartsandHomesforRefugees.org), an organization that welcomes, assists and advocates for refugee families in the region.

“My paintings are an homage to the bravery, kindness and exuberance of our new neighbors who bring so much to our communities. Each piece in the ‘Visions of Home Lands’ collection offers a narrative about the people, traditions or culture of the country it represents, and celebrates the beauty and richness of the worlds from which many of us come”, Hosp explains. (More information about Hosp and her artwork is available at www.LoriKapnerHosp.com.)

​Hosp began painting for personal enjoyment but in recent years undertook new works with a specific purpose: to assist refugees and asylees in our communities to become self-sufficient in their new homeland. Both the refugee families and the dedicated volunteers whom she has met, through her work as a volunteer and Board member of Hearts & Homes for Refugees, inspired and informed this work.

An opening reception will be held on Sunday April 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Hosp’s style is a mix of traditional and contemporary to reflect the subject of each piece and its place of origin: Malaysian wau bulan kites, Vietnamese basket boats, Senegalese pirogues, Iranian salt mountains, portraits of people from Afghanistan, Peru, Japan, Iraq, Jamaica…and more.

“We are absolutely blown away by Lori’s generosity and talent as seen in these beautiful works of art that celebrate the countries and cultures our new neighbors so bravely left behind to rebuild their lives,” said Kathie O’Callaghan, Founder and President of Hearts & Homes for Refugees. “As we resettle refugee families and look once again toward a more welcoming tone in our country, we are thrilled to give people the opportunity to support our work in this unique way.”

Hosp’s previous series entitled “Glimpses of the Places They Called Home” was the focus of a successful online auction in 2020 to raise funds for refugees in our region who were hard hit by the pandemic. Her art has been included in exhibitions at Pelham Art Center in Pelham and in the Beaux Arts Exhibition in Dobbs Ferry.

In addition to her involvement in Hearts & Homes, Hosp is a member of the Board of Trustees for Scarsdale Synagogue in Scarsdale, NY and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of New York Women In Communications, Inc. (NYWICI) and as Co-Chair of Development for the organization’s prestigious Matrix Awards.

Hosp is a 25-year communications industry veteran with expertise in global brand strategy and business development. Throughout her career she worked for several international branding consultancies including her own firm. A native of Great Neck, Hosp lives in Scarsdale with her family.

Hosp credits her sculptor mother’s encouragement and love for art as the impetus behind all that she has created. She thanks her husband Walter for his generous spirit and support of all her endeavors; her children for their love, enthusiasm and creative insights; and artist/teacher Eleanor Grace Miller for her inspiration and guidance.

Hearts & Homes for Refugees is a nonprofit volunteer-driven organization that works with the U.S. Department of State-designated agencies to welcome refugees. Hearts & Homes inspires, educates and equips others to resettle, assist and advocate for refugees. This growing network of neighbors, community organizations, faith, student and civic groups offers safe and inclusive communities to our refugee neighbors and empowers them to rebuild their lives with hope and dignity.