Optimum is Taking Advantage of Seniors’ Need for Help

When Ashbourne Hall Senior Housing was erected, Optimum (then Cablevision) was contracted to be the sole provider for the building. As a result, when we have a problem with our service we are at their mercy and charged $80 service calls because we are unable to perform certain tasks while on the phone.

This being said, someone within Pleasantville village government should contact the powers that be at Optimum and explain to them that the residents in this building, most of whom are 80 and over and many handicapped, are unable to remove power cords from outlets, plug and unplug wires, coaxial cables, etc., and get up and down to cross the room in order to reach the television. As a result of this, we must have someone come to the house for assistance, hence the charge.

Once again, we are the only building in the village with this restriction; therefore, it would be a big help if we could get repairmen to serve this building without $80 charges. There are only 24 apartments here so I don’t think it would break the bank!

Ruth Murden

Pleasantville