Opposition to No. Castle Deputy Supervisor Stipend Should Stop

As a third-generation citizen of the Town of North Castle, I was saddened by the vote regarding Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto’s stipend as our new deputy supervisor. When Supervisor Mike Schiliro recognized all the hard work Barbara has provided the town during her tenure as councilwoman, I cheered. The town is fortunate to have Barbara on the Town Board and even more fortunate to have her serving as deputy supervisor. I have had the honor of working with Barbara on several North White Plains issues.

Since 2018 when I started following the Town Board meetings, I’ve been very impressed by the preparation and work that Barbara brings to every meeting. Barbara has a wealth of knowledge of our town. She is intelligent, kind and open-minded when she approaches issues that are brought before the board. I don’t know how the town could allow Barbara not to be compensated for all the time and energy she will surely bring to her new position.

It is my understanding that historically the deputy supervisor position in the Town of North Castle has received a stipend for his or her service. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the position and the stipend than Barbara DiGiacinto

I hope those on the Town Board who voted against it will rethink their positions. Barbara DiGiacinto deserves our full support.

Nora Kanze Manuele

North White Plains