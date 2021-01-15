One person is dead after a car overturned during a fatal crash in Cortlandt Wednesday night.

Bronx resident Samuel Puerto Paz, 32, died in the single-car crash, according to New York State Police. Passenger Enzo Flores, 20, also of The Bronx, was treated for injuries.

Around 5:25 p.m., New York State Police responded to a rollover car crash on West Mount Airy Road near Hollis Lane. Upon arrival, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department was assisting the occupants of the 2006 Ford Econoline.

Police said Paz was driving westbound on Mount Airy Road when the vehicle left the curvy roadway for unknown reasons, ultimately hitting a tree stump and losing control. When the vehicle got back onto the roadway, it crossed over both lanes, overturned, and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Paz was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and Flores was transported by Croton EMS to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.