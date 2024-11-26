On the Alert for Lung Cancer

We are part of The Trust Project

Yelena Patsiornik, Medical Oncology & Hematology

When it comes to lung cancer, the good news is that new cases are continuing to decline. The bad news: the disease is still the leading cause of cancer death worldwide – with more instances than breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancer combined.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 234,580 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2024 in the U.S., while 125,070 will die this year from the disease.

Early detection, treatment, and a general move away from smoking cigarettes – which causes 80% of lung cancer deaths and 30% of all cancer deaths – are among the most commonly cited factors for the decreases in the disease’s incidence.

Cigarette smoking is the primary cause of lung cancer in North America and Europe. This causal link is well established, and changes in smoking patterns (increased prevalence of smoking in women, decreased in men) have been correlated with changes in the epidemiology of lung cancer.

Other forms of tobacco smoke, including secondhand smoke, are also associated with significant increases in the risk of lung cancer. But stopping smoking, while always a great idea, is not the entire solution: it is estimated that 10% to 20% of lung cancer diagnoses each year occur with people who have never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.

Other well-identified factors include exposure to asbestos, radon, and smoke from wood burning.

What is the best way someone can lower their risk?

Smoking cessation.

Testing for radon. Radon is a radioactive gas that can build up in homes and cause lung cancer. If you live in an area with high radon levels, test your home for radon and take steps to reduce the level if it’s high.

Exercise . The NHS recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, plus strength training exercises on at least two days per week.

. The NHS recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, plus strength training exercises on at least two days per week. Eat a healthy diet. One that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are full of antioxidants, can improve your overall health.

One that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are full of antioxidants, can improve your overall health. Mitigate risk in the workplace. Follow health and safety guidelines to avoid exposure to carcinogens. If your workplace contains chemicals that can cause cancer, wear protective gear and limit your exposure.

Follow health and safety guidelines to avoid exposure to carcinogens. If your workplace contains chemicals that can cause cancer, wear protective gear and limit your exposure. Get screened: If you are between the ages of 50 and 80, have at least a 20-pack-year smoking history, and currently smoke or have quit smoking within the last 15 years, a lung cancer screening is highly recommended.

What is one early symptom of lung cancer people shouldn’t ignore?

Lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it is advanced – hence the importance of early screening – but even some people with early lung cancer experience symptoms that can include:

A cough that doesn’t go away or gets worse

Coughing up blood or rust-colored sputum

Chest pain that worsens when breathing, coughing or laughing

Hoarseness

Unexplained weight loss

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or weak

Infections like bronchitis and pneumonia that don’t go away or keep coming back

New onset of wheezing

Health Matters

What are some other early symptoms of lung cancer?

Swollen or enlarged lymph nodes in the chest

Changes in the appearance of the fingers, such as becoming more curved or their ends becoming larger (finger clubbing)

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) or pain when swallowing

Swelling of the face or neck

If lung cancer is caught early, is it treatable?

Lung cancer is highly curable with early intervention. Treatment options include:

Surgery, usually recommended if the tumor hasn’t spread. For example, if the cancer is in one lobe of the lung, the lobe can be removed. Minimally invasive techniques can reduce pain and scarring.

Chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which may be used before or after surgery to shrink the tumor or treat any remaining cancer.

Targeted therapy and immunotherapy, which helps the immune system find and kill cancer cells.

Note that once cancer has spread and is no longer localized in the lung, it is more difficult to treat and the prognosis can be more worrying.

If you are showing any of the above symptoms, or suspect you may be at risk for developing lung cancer, see your physician as soon as you can. A family history of the disease can also increase your risk; be sure to discuss any factors thoroughly.

Dr. Yelena Patsiornik is a medical oncologist and hematologist at White Plains Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care. To make an appointment, call 914-849-7600.

