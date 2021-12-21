Odell’s Refusal to Comply With State Mask Mandate is a Political Ploy

No shirt, no shoes, no service, no problem.

No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service…Oh my God the sky is falling!

This is the logic of Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell.

Store management and employees routinely refuse to serve those not wearing a shirt or shoes – and post signs saying so. We’ve all seen the signs. Nobody gets bent out of shape.

In the face of the most highly contagious variant of the COVID-10 virus (Omicron) and with infections on a fast rise, Gov. Hochul has wisely called for a statewide mask-wearing mandate in all indoor public places. Obviously, this is aspirational. Obviously, there will be no “enforcers” in each and every indoor public space. The governor is sending the responsible message that this is what we must do to stay safe.

With well over 800,000 dead, over 1,100 a day dying and with more than 100,000 new infections per day nationwide it is incumbent upon government to do the responsible thing and call for greater safety. This is what the governor has done. If everyone were vaccinated the virus would be rendered of little consequence and we could be rid of this and get back to building our economy. Since we have vaccine “refuseniks” we have no choice but to all wear masks to protect our society and economy. This is the wise course.

Unfortunately, we have some “chicken littles” like County Executive Odell who – for political reasons – assumes a posture that appeals to the fuzzy thought of ill-informed people. It appears she feels she must pander to this base.

In dealing with the pandemic, President Trump exploited a certain infantilism residing in the American psyche for his own political ends – much to the detriment of the nation. This “Trumpism” has trickled down to the local level in the behavior of the county executive. A cynical ploy by an overpaid public servant. Starting Jan. 1, her salary will be $170,070, a 2.4 percent pay raise. She’ll give herself a raise but can’t bring herself to call for greater public health safety.

Odell takes care of herself very nicely. I can put on and take off a mask faster than my shoes or shirt. It’s not difficult, it’s not a big deal. Unless of course, County Executive Odell wants to make it big deal for her own political ends.

Nick Kuvach

Putnam Valley