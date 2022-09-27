Obituary of Helen Ochs

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Helen Ochs passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 92.

She was a Pleasantville resident for over 60 years. Born and raised in the Bronx to her parents, Inez and Maurice Jerkowski, she graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1948. In 1955, she married her husband, George Ochs, with whom she would raise four children.

Helen worked for Reader’s Digest for many years before her retirement. Not wanting to sit home idly, she went to work for Human-I-tees in Pleasantville. “One her favorite jobs,” she would always say.

She is survived by three of her children, Robert (Lauren), Carol and Richard (Nancy); her three grandsons, Gregg, Tyler and Jason; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, George, son Steven and brother George.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in her memory be sent to the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City or the charity of your choice.

A wake was held on Sept. 20 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Sept. 21 at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasasntville.