Obituary of Daniel Callahan

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Daniel A. Callahan, a Yorktown resident, died Sept. 8 after a fierce battle with cancer. He was 50.

He was born Apr. 20, 1972, in Mount Kisco to Cornelius and Jean (neé O’Connor) Callahan. He attended Siena College where he earned a bachelor of business administration and accounting degree. He continued his education at Pace University earning a master’s degree in education and the College of New Rochelle earning a master’s in education administration.

Callahan’s passion was educating young minds and coaching. He started his career as a teacher in Pelham, became an assistant principal at Hendrick Hudson High School and most recently worked as an assistant superintendent in the Peekskill City School District. He loved to coach football and basketball and stayed involved with the kids at several sports programs including Yorktown High School, Mahopac High School, the Mahopac Sports Association, St. John’s CYO Basketball and Stepinac High School.

He was a devoted father. He loved spending time with his children. They were the driving force in his life.

He is survived by his beautiful children, Michael, Hope, Keira, Abigail and Kaitlyn; his mother, Jean; his sister, Cathy DeCoster, and her husband, Bryan; his brother, Neil; niece Jamie; and nephews Kevin, Matthew and Liam. He was predeceased by his father, Cornelius, and his son, Sean.

All are welcome to attend a visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist church, also in Mahopac. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the Mahopac Sports Association Football or by mail to c/o Alice Reilly, 16 Wooded Way, Mahopac, N.Y. 10541.