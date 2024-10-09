NYPA Finalizing Move to One of Hamilton Green’s Future Towers

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is finalizing a move from its aging headquarters to a tower being planned across the street as part of the second phase of development on the former site of the White Plains Mall.

One of the future towers, part of the larger mixed-use project known as Hamilton Green, had been approved for housing and now would be replaced with the offices for 1,100 NYPA workers relocating from 123 Main St. in White Plains, their home since 1981.

The Common Council, during a special session on Sept. 30, discussed the proposed amendment to the Hamilton Green site plan put forth by phase two developer, Cappelli Organization of White Plains, to accommodate the NYPA.

The two phases touch 3.74 acres and the properties now designated as 5 Cottage Place, 25 Cottage Place, 220 Hamilton Ave. and 20 Barker Ave.

The council had been slated to discuss the possible plan revision last month, but it’s returned to the table after the slight delay.

The proposed amendment could be referred to departments for review as soon as the next council meeting on Oct. 7 and possibly up for approval before the end of the year. Construction is projected to wrap up on phase two by 2027.

The news comes as officials recently celebrated the progress on the two residential towers coming as part of the first phase of Hamilton Green. Close to 500 units will become available this year and next. The phase one developer is RXR Realty of New York City.

Enthusiasm was bubbling over the fact that NYPA was looking for a new building and decided to stay in White Plains.

“This Power Authority situation was quite a coincidence. It came out of an RFP (request for proposals) about a year ago and there we were a road apart,” said Louis Cappelli, founder and owner of the Capelli Organization. “While they could have gone really anywhere, they did decide they wanted to stay in White Plains and wanted to be near the train station, so we were the logical choice and answered the RFP.”

“I think it’s a great win for White Plains. It’s a great win for certainly us,” he added.

Original plans for Phase 2 called for 390 dwellings. After the amendment, the tower at 220 Hamilton Ave. now would have no housing, instead 298,000 square feet for NYPA to buy and construct inside what officials say will be a “world class” and “state-of-the-art” energy efficient space.

The 20 Barker Ave. tower would be multi-family with 156 condominiums made affordable to those who qualify.

The Phase Two proposal also includes a reduction of retail or restaurant space from 57,805 square feet to 35,603 square feet, as well as an increase in parking spaces from 964 to 1,270 in the accompanying parking garages and an uptick in private office space from 21,182 square feet to 25,500 square feet.

Besides the breakdown on space, Cappelli went into other details on his company’s project.

He described the 220 Hamilton Ave. property as a “brownfield site” in the midst of being cleaned up. Part of the future conversation, too, will be the affordable condominiums. He said the developer is looking into the state’s Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program.

Last month, NYPA officials discussed the proposal. According to Cappelli, they are “ready to go” forward. The Board of Trustees had been weighing a development agreement and $50 million in financing related to the undertaking. A spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The authority had put out a request for proposals from developers and received three responses, according to publicly available memos. Officials had considered renovating its current space.

As for 123 Main St., Capelli said the building would be repurposed in partnership with his company.

“I can assure you that the building will not be that building when they move over to Hamilton Green,” said Cappelli.

The proposal was met with a couple questions and comments from the council.

“A concern would be the tax base that we are losing for the apartments,” said Councilman Rich Payne, being that government entities are not taxed.

He was appeased when the situation was portrayed as a “swap,” now that 123 Main St. would go from being owned by the state to privately owned.

But the conversation at the dais seemed to always circle back to the decision of the NYPA to remain in White Plains, right across the street from its current headquarters.

“That’s the part that excites me,” said Mayor Thomas Roach. “They must like the neighborhood.”