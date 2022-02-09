Nicholas Joins White Plains Hospital as Director of Hearing and Balance

White Plains Hospital has welcomed Dr. Brian D. Nicholas as the Director of Hearing and Balance at White Plains Hospital Physicians Associates. Board-certified in Otolaryngology/ENT and Neurotology, Dr. Nicholas brings a wealth of clinical, academic, and research experience and leadership to the WPHPA Otolaryngology practice. He will see adult and pediatric patients for the treatment of hearing loss, ear infections, balance disorders and skull base tumors.

Dr. Nicholas specializes in medical and surgical treatment of hearing and balance disorders, including the latest in cochlear implantation – a first for White Plains Hospital – as well as Meniere’s disease, acoustic neuromas/vestibular schwannomas, and bone-anchored hearing implants.

Dr. Nicholas received his medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and completed his internship and residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He then went on to complete a two-year fellowship in Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery at the University of Virginia.

Among his honors, Dr. Nicholas has been named a fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the Triological Society. He has been named a top doctor over five years by both New York Top Docs and Best Doctors in America®. He also has received the Faculty Teacher of the Year award from the residents at Upstate Medical University, where he spent more than eight years as faculty.

Dr. Nicholas is a reviewer of clinical studies (awarded as a Star Reviewer by the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery) and has over 25 of his own articles in peer-reviewed publications. His research topics have included bilateral sensorineural hearing loss during malignant melanoma therapy, long-term otologic outcomes in children with cleft lip and palate, and audiovestibular symptoms as predictors of sports-related concussion severity, among many others. Dr. Nicholas is also the author of several book chapters and is regularly invited to present his work on the local, national and international stage.