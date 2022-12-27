New York Needs Swift Action in Implementing Climate Plan

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

As we head into 2023, the Climate Action Council has approved the Final Scoping Plan, which establishes the roadmap for achieving the emissions-reductions targets mandated by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. It’s an important and exciting step in implementing New York’s nation-leading climate law, transforming New York away from a reliance on fossil fuels toward a renewable-powered, electrified system all while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs. When it comes to meeting its climate targets, New York must be as ambitious and aggressive as possible.

As the bomb cyclone monster storm that recently ravaged both New York and the country illustrates, there’s no more time to waste and this Final Scoping Plan must be implemented swiftly and efficiently to keep us on target with reducing emissions as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels the urgency, and the three members of the state Climate Action Council linked with the fossil fuel industry – Gavin Donohue, president and CEO of the Independent Power Producers of New York, Inc. (IPPNY), Donna DeCarolis of National Fuel Gas and energy consultant Dennis Elsenbeck – voted against the plan, proving their industries’ commitment to worsening the climate crisis. It’s time for New York to crack down on the oil and gas companies and reject their efforts to delay and distract from climate action.

Gov. Kathy Hochul must build on this important foundation that’s been put in motion to continue implementing bold and equitable climate policies that create a blueprint for replacing New York City’s dirty gas plants with clean energy.

Christine Arroyo

Carmel