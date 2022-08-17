New Mount Pleasant Assisted Living Center Opens Spring 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, will be adding its third assisted living center in New York come spring 2024 with the recent start of construction of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant.

This will be Benchmark’s first community in Westchester County. Its two other New York communities are on Long Island: Whisper Woods of Smithtown and Orchard Estate of Woodbury.

The company is partnering with Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group LLC , a development and investment firm in Wayne, Penn. Benchmark will serve as the sole operator of the assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, which will be the first of its kind in Mount Pleasant.

“We’re excited to bring our nationally recognized and award-winning care and experiences to Westchester County,” said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. “For 25 years, Benchmark has fulfilled a need for seniors and their families across the Northeast. We are pleased to have the opportunity to help seniors in Westchester County age well near loved ones.”

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will be located on undeveloped land bordering Westlake High School near EF Academy, as well as many shops and restaurants. It will offer 100 senior living apartments – 74 designated for senior assisted living and 26 for memory care assisted living. The community will also feature hotel-like amenities, first-class dining, engaging programs and personalized care administered by specially selected and trained staff for which Benchmark has become known.

Benchmark began operating in New York in 2018 when it built and began operating Whisper Woods of Smithtown. A year later, Orchard Estate of Woodbury was added to fulfill growing demand.

“Over the past 25 years, Benchmark has continually raised and exceeded the bar for the senior living industry,” said Jim Kane, co-founding partner of Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group LLC. “We are incredibly pleased to partner with them on this project and together look forward to creating a community that seniors and their family members will be proud to call home.”

In addition to Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, Benchmark currently has two other communities under development. Benchmark at Hanover in Hanover, Mass., will open late this summer. Benchmark at Alexandria in Virginia, the company’s first community in the greater Washington, D.C. area, is also slated to open in 2024.