NEW HOURS at CAREERS Support Solutions Thrift Shop to Benefit People with Disabilities

A thrift shop in Carmel that benefits people with disabilities has new hours of operation.

Located on 208 Route 62, the CAREERS Support Solutions Thrift Shop is now open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Staffed by dedicated volunteers, the shop will also open at other times for special sales.

All proceeds fund CAREERS programs of job training and placement for individuals with learning, intellectual, developmental, psychiatric and/or physical disabilities.

Tina Cornish-Lauria, Executive Director of CAREERS, says the new shop is a convenient walking distance from ShopRite. “Buying from our Thrift Shop is a significant way to repurpose items you no longer need, buy things at great prices, and help people with disabilities get, and keep a job,” she says. “It’s also a great way to help the environment by recycling items and keeping them out of landfills.”

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, the shop is not taking donations of men’s and women’s clothing at this time — but shoes, jewelry, handbags, knick-knacks, pet supplies, and other gently used items are gladly accepted, providing unique and affordable treasures to all members of the community.

All purchases and donations fund CAREERS-supported work programs for people with disabilities and are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

For more information, visit www.careerssupportsolutions.org or call (845) 225-8007.