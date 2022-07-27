News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Gastroenterology Director at White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital has hired Dr. Mukul Arya as its new Director of Advanced Gastroenterology. Board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Arya has been practicing for 16 years, most recently as Director of Advanced Endoscopy in the gastroenterology department at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. 

Dedicated to the advancement of gastrointestinal endoscopic technique and its application in therapeutic procedures, Dr. Arya has a strong interest in evolving endoscopic modalities for the treatment of complex pancreaticobiliary disease, luminal tumors, and interventional endosonography. 

He earned his medical degree from the St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, having served his residency in internal medicine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He then completed an advanced therapeutic endoscopy fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital, and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. 

Dr. Arya is a member of such professional organizations as the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology, the Medical Society of the State of New York, and he founded the NYC Metro chapter of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. 

He also started and maintained the only advanced therapeutic endoscopy fellowship program in Brooklyn. 

