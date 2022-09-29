New Examiner Foundation Built, Construction to Come

We are part of The Trust Project

Membership Program Launches

After 30 months of tweaking, fiddling, and ultimately fundamental change, we’ve finally arrived at a place I can foresee (generally speaking) as our new normal.

The Examiner has always been a fun but bumpy ride with many ups and downs over the past 15 years.

But the last two and a half have been a true rollercoaster — good and exciting times mixed with occasional nausea.

Here’s a recap:

March 2020

Global pandemic upends already battered local news industry; hundreds of newspapers perish

April 2020

We’re rescued by you after joining COVID Local News Fund via the Local Media Association

May 2021

Substack awards us a grant to launch a news product on its platform

July 2021

We hire former Westchester Magazine editor, others and start Examiner+ digital newsmag

October 2021

New York Times profiles our launch

November 2021

Facebook Journalism Project picks us to join Accelerator program

February 2022

Columbia Journalism Review showcases our story as Substack Local case study

May 2022

Gain Trust Project entry, instituting initiative’s eight ways to enhance transparency, journalism

July 2022

With digital subscriptions growing but expenses soaring, we scrap newsmagazine concept

Today

Ditch transactional Substack subscriber approach. Pivot to audience-supported membership model where we deliver bonus content and more hyperlocal community news funded by you. But also provide extras like no-charge advertising for your favorite local charity, free show tickets, discounted restaurant deals, special film center prices, the publication of your pet photos, and much more.

There will undoubtedly be new twists and turns and shifts in different directions between our print and digital platforms. We’ll be rolling out an exciting website redesign in the coming weeks, and we’re taking significant steps to improve our print newspapers.

But the foundation is now constructed as we continue to rebuild for a stronger journalistic future.

If you’d like to join your friends and neighbors in our growing community, support our efforts to cover more local news, and get fun, free stuff along the way, click here to join us as a member.

Examiner Publisher Adam Stone founded the company in 2007.