New Castle Should Tread Lightly When Considering a Downtown Mural

With respect to the proposed mural in downtown Chappaqua, one can only imagine what the woke New Castle Town Board or designated committee will approve. At a minimum, depicted will be a pile of trashed gas-powered leaf blowers surrounded by a group of the allegedly oppressed or aggrieved community residents brandishing signs misquoting Rodney King, “We can’t seem to just get along.”

The town should keep in mind that the artist(s) selected should not have a copyright on the mural and the town should retain the right to change or remove it for any or no reason. The New York Arts and Cultural Affairs law protects artists’ creations and we should not be burdened forever with the choice and taste of the current Town Board.

Paul Jaffe

Chappaqua