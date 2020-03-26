New Castle Area Trio Fundraises to Feed Healthcare Providers

Former New Castle Supervisor Robert Greenstein, Chappaqua Moms administrator Georgia Frasch and local mom and legal recruiter Deborah Garfield are working on an initiative, via GoFundMe, to help feed healthcare providers and raised almost $20,000 in about 17 hours.

“So many of our residents are looking for ways to help those heroes on the frontline of this battle,” the former supervisor stated. “They also want to help our incredible local restaurants who are really hurting right now. This initiative accomplishes both. The response has been overwhelming. Our residents are so generous.”