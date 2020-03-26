New Castle Area Trio Fundraises to Feed Healthcare Providers

Former New Castle Supervisor Robert Greenstein, Chappaqua Moms administrator Georgia Frasch and local mom and legal recruiter Deborah Garfield are working on an initiative, via GoFundMe, to help feed healthcare providers and raised almost $20,000 in about 17 hours.
“So many of our residents are looking for ways to help those heroes on the frontline of this battle,” the former supervisor stated. “They also want to help our incredible local restaurants who are really hurting right now. This initiative accomplishes both. The response has been overwhelming. Our residents are so generous.”
Without surgical masks and gowns in their closets, Frasch explained, the group wanted to develop a way community members could support health care providers on the “front lines.”
“Knowing that these people are working double shifts with limited supplies, not seeing their families and daily exposure to the virus, we are hoping to provide them with some nourishment and comfort to show our gratitude and respect for all that they are doing to keep us healthy,” concluded the Briarcliff Manor resident who lives within the Chappaqua School District.
The grassroots group is in touch with and will be providing meals to several units at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, including the emergency room, various patient floors and the intensive care unit.
The group “will include more local hospitals as we confirm contacts who can arrange for ordering and contactless pick ups,” Garfield, a Chappaqua resident, noted.
“And,” she added, “that people should reach out to us if they are affiliated with an institution that wants to be included.”
Visit the GoFundMe page here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/New-Castle-Donates-Meals-to-Heal…