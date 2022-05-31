Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Nancy G. Chiappinelli, 94, died peacefully at home on May 24 surrounded by family.

Nancy was born in 1927 to the late John C. Sutherland and Ruby Campbell Sutherland and raised in Pleasantville. She also lived in Mount Kisco and Armonk, and she resided in Fredericksburg, Va. for the past 22 years.

Nancy was an avid sports enthusiast, particularly with swimming, basketball, life-guarding and golf. She attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, and then married her husband, Elia, devoting herself to him and to raising a family. She was a sweet and loving wife and mother and a truly wonderful human being. She loved a good joke and a well-timed curse word. She will be dearly missed by the many who both loved her and were fortunate enough to be loved by her.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Elia A. Chiappinelli. Survivors include her sons, Dana Chiappinelli (Jeannette) of Glenwood Springs, Colo. and Don Chiappinelli (Byron) of Fredericksburg, Va.; her daughter, Nancy Munoz, (Gary) of Sebastian, Fla.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Nancy was an early champion and advocate for family planning and reproductive rights and freedoms, and she spent many years volunteering for Planned Parenthood in New York.

For those wishing to express condolences, it is Nancy’s wish that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org or to Empowerhouse https://www.empowerhouseva.org.