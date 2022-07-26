Name Cuomo Bridge Bike Path, Pedestrian Walkway for Pete Seeger

Last week the United States Postal Service issued a new stamp honoring Pete Seeger, the folk singer whose greatest achievement was working to save the Hudson River.

Seeger was the first leader who highlighted the need to address environmental problems on the river – raging sewer in the 1950s, a liquid dump for industries that grew along its banks, PCBs from the electrical industry, sewage discharges, pesticides and other contaminants. Seeger built the Clearwater and reached out to fishermen to bring the river back.

I am pleased that the Postal Service is honoring Seeger who died in 2014. I would like to renew a suggestion that the bicycle/pedestrian path on the Mario Cuomo Bridge be named in Pete Seeger’s honor and in his memory. Along the path historical markers could be placed highlighting the tremendous work Pete Seeger did – and encouraging pedestrians and cyclists to continue this worthy cause.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor