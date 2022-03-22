Mt. Kisco Officials’ Cell Tower Decision Fails to Protect Leonard Park

At the Mar. 7 Mount Kisco Village Board meeting, the majority of the board, without sufficient public notice or input, voted to allow the installation of a 130-foot cell tower and the construction of a 550-foot-long, 12-foot-wide access road through a frequently utilized wooded portion of Leonard Park. This project, if allowed to proceed, would cause irreversible damage to an environmentally sensitive area of the park.

The proposed roadway and cell tower would traverse through the historic 18-hole disc golf course and scenic hiking trails, all of which are utilized daily. This project would create a major impediment to those activities and thereby infringe upon the ability of residents to continue to use and enjoy the most serene portion of the park.

The radiation-emitting cell tower would also loom large over the park’s many ball fields and sleigh riding hill, and would also be located in close proximity to the Memorial Pool complex, summer camps and playground areas.

This pristine area of the park was generously donated to the people of Mount Kisco by the Leonard family. Both the proposed cell tower and access roadway clearly violate several sections of the park deed as well as the long-established principle of the public trust doctrine.

The unilateral action taken by the Village Board was not only done without a public hearing but also without involving either the Leonard Park Committee or the Recreation Commission, as is required. This rushed process has completely lacked any semblance of transparency.

A public hearing must be held on this matter so that the voices of village residents can be heard on a decision that will negatively impact the future use of our park.

I encourage all village residents to stand up and speak out to help prevent this project from going forward. Leonard Park is the wrong place for this cell tower.

The Village Board should respect and honor the wishes of the families who so generously gifted this beautiful park for the enjoyment of all village residents.

I’m calling on all members of the Mount Kisco Village Board to listen to the residents and immediately take any and all necessary steps in order to protect our park!

Louis Terlizzi

Mount Kisco