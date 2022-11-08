Mount Kisco Optometrist Celebrates New Chapter in Practice

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Jessie Jafet

Andrew Golden held a passion for science as a boy growing up in Brooklyn. How to apply that passion can take a science-loving kid in so many directions.

Feet? Gross. Teeth? Bloody. Surgery? Just no.

How about helping people see?

“The podiatrist had to touch feet, then there was a dentist, and since I don’t like blood, I didn’t want to become a physician — so it left me with optometry,” recalled Golden.

That young kid from Brooklyn is now a veteran optometrist, practicing his craft since 1989.

And he has news.

The good doctor is now welcoming longtime patients and new customers alike to a new Mount Kisco locale — Professional Eye Care on South Moger Avenue. The Briarcliff resident said he is happy his practice is now consolidated in such a business-friendly area that is accessible to patients from near and far.

Many who know him from the former Golden Vision clinic, which had been a local fixture in Yorktown for years, continue to visit Golden in order to take care of their family’s eye health. “I am an optometrist who offers full-scope optometric care, with a specialty in complex contact lens fittings,” he said.

With a patient population whose ages span a lifetime, the doctor sees children as young as five and seniors as old as 100, and serves as their primary healthcare provider for the eyes.

Golden recommends that people come in at least once a year to get a comprehensive exam and evaluation, a routine that is important for maintaining good eye health for life. Taking the time to assess any issues at their earliest stages is the key to the prevention and mitigation of vision loss and other systemic conditions that affect the eye.

“It’s not like other places where people are rushed and there are three people waiting outside the door,” he explained of his practice. “My wife tells me I spend too much time with everyone, but that is not the case; it’s that I listen to my patients very carefully and then do what I feel is the right thing for them. I tailor everything for each individual.”

For Golden, the rewards of his calling are crystal clear. “It is an immediate gratification,” he explained, “because you see their vision improve right in front of your eyes.”