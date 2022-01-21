Mount Kisco DPW Foreman Arrested Again in Incident With Wife

Mount Kisco’s DPW foreman was arrested last month on charges following a complaint by his wife that he violated an order of protection against her, the second time in less than a year he has been arrested.

Westchester County police said that Joe Luppino, 49, was charged on Dec. 20 with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, stemming from an incident earlier that day.

The complaint from Sharon Luppino alleged that he drove past her home in Mount Kisco twice on the morning of Dec. 20 and yelled and cursed at her, police said. The order of protection bars him from communicating or contacting her, according to police. The couple is separated.

Police said after he was contacted by officers, Luppino agreed to come to the Green Street precinct in Mount Kisco for booking. He was arraigned in the Town of Bedford Justice Court.

Last April, Luppino was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in another matter related to his wife. He was placed on a paid leave of absence before being reinstated by the village.

There was no action taken by the village concerning the latest incident.

When reached last week at his office, Luppino declined to comment.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the village had determined that the incident stems from personal issues and would not comment further.

“If it was something related to the workplace it would be something that I could comment on but it’s not,” Picinch said.