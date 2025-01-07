Mother Nature, Not People, the Real Cause of Climate Change

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

The Examiner is replete with supporters of climate change without any evidence of how many civilizations have appeared and disappeared due to human activities. I previously sent you a list of such civilizations.

Next comes the current boogie man: Carbon dioxide. It’s a compound that every living breathing creature on Earth exhales and is absorbed by oceans, by trees and other vegetation to produce oxygen and the greening of Earth, the lifeblood of life on Earth – and the more the better. The natural cause of climate is Mother Nature, over which humans have no control.

Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the Sahara winds that generate hurricanes in the Americas?

Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the jet stream, which generates the weather conditions in the United States?

Do humans’ CO2 emissions control the Pacific Ocean. which generates the cyclical El Nino weather conditions in the world today?

Let’s analyze today’s climate:

Drought and forest fires in the Western U.S.: Cause climate change.

Torrential rains, floods, tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Eastern U.S.: Cause climate change.

Blizzard conditions across the U.S.: Cause climate change.

Torrential rains, floods in Europe and Libya: Cause climate change.

Drought in Australia: Cause climate change.

Coldest winter ever in Antarctica: Cause climate change.

Let’s get real, it’s Mother Nature.

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville

Editor’s note: While we value diverse viewpoints, the overwhelming scientific consensus confirms that human activities are a significant driver of climate change. “Increasing greenhouse gases from human activities are altering the ocean before our eyes,” NASA notes on its website.