Mondaire Jones is No Friend of Israel

I was disgusted to see Mondaire Jones tell Jewish voters that he expects Israel to return to its 1967 borders if it wants peace.

After Hamas terrorists massacred over 1,200 innocent Israelis and declared yet another unprovoked war on Israel, it is shocking to see a former representative and self-proclaimed “ally” of Israel demand that we submit to the outrageous demands of terrorists.

The idea that Israelis must give up their country to their enemy if they want peace is shocking and offensive. Previous concessions to Hamas over the years have only resulted in more aggression from these terrorists. Jones must be ignorant of history or apathetic to the plight of the Jewish people if he believes that this is the path to peace.

Jones constantly lies about his opponent, Congressman Mike Lawler, despite Lawler’s reliable support for the Jewish people. Lawler has introduced and passed significant legislation (much of which has been signed into law by a Democratic president) to fight antisemitism, stop Iranian aggression and normalize relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Jones sided with antisemitic socialists in his time in Congress and offers the Jewish people nothing but empty words and broken promises.

The fact that he lies so blatantly about Lawler, despite Lawler’s stellar record, is further proof that there is nothing he won’t say or do to return to power.

Sincerely,

Todd Zipper

Armonk