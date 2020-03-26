Metro-North to Begin Essential Service Schedule on Friday

Metro-North Railroad will commence an amended Saturday schedule on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines starting Friday, Mar. 27, until further notice.

The revised schedule will provide all-day service for healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees who are on the front lines of this public health crisis, from early morning until after midnight.

The schedule will have additional trains in the morning and afternoon peak periods and hourly service during off-peak mid-day and evening periods.

During this special schedule, off-peak fares will be in effect.

The reduction in service follows a significant drop in ridership in response to federal, state and local health precautionary directives against COVID-19. The measure is also being taken to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

In addition, the following phased-in schedule changes will take place:

On Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 28 and 29, Metro-North will run a regular weekend schedule, except there will be no train or bus service between Wassaic and Southeast;

Starting Apr. 4, on weekends until further notice the railroad will run an hourly service on every line.

The previously publicized Mar. 29 schedule change will not go into effect until further notice.

Access the amended schedule online.

For train times, and real-time arrival and departure times on your phone, download TrainTime

Also, the North End entrances of Grand Central Terminal will close temporarily until further notice as of today (Mar. 26)/ Other areas of the terminal may be closed temporarily on a periodic basis to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

All ticket offices are temporarily closed for coronavirus precautions. Customers can use cash, credit, debit and contactless cards at ticket vending machines to make their ticket purchases. Customers can also download MTA eTix, the electronic ticketing app that works directly from your smart phone.

The Haverstraw-Ossining and Newburgh-Beacon ferries and the Hudson Rail Link buses serving Spuyten Duyvil and Riverdale will operate on special schedules, see the Connecting Service page.