Meron Austin

Meron Heather Austin (nee Allan), 88, of Pleasantville and formerly from the Bronx, passed away on Dec. 1.

Born May 30, 1934, in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late John Allan and Florence Finnie Allan. She was the beloved mother of four children, Debbie Cwiek (Ed previously deceased in 2022), June Franzese (Michael), Russell Austin and Darryl Austin (Andres Espinosa).

After her divorce, she worked two jobs to ensure a roof over their heads and food on the table. Meron was blessed with eight grandchildren, Michael Franzese II (Erin), Laura Mendez (Hector), Christopher Franzese (Allison), Donna Dempsey (Scott), Eddie Cwiek (Colleen), Michelle Parvez (Maj), Danny Cwiek (Stephanie) and Jillian Austin. She was doubly blessed to have 14 great-grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Nini” to all.

Meron was an only child. Friends were very important to her, and she had a wide circle of women she kept in touch with as well as friends from grammar school. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed the many activities that enabled her to be part of the social aspect of the church. She had been in charge of arranging for the weekly flowers on the altar and volunteering for various fundraising events.

Meron held the position of executive secretary at River Bay Corporation (Co-op City) in the Bronx and worked her way up to executive manager. After leaving River Bay, she held several different positions at various companies until her retirement.

Meron loved to travel, and in addition to touring places in the United States, she visited China, England and Scotland and was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. The beach was her happy place. Among her favorite beaches were Jones Beach, Fire Island, the Jersey Shore and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and participating in the bell choir at Trinity Lutheran Church. Bingo was a highlight of her week when she gathered with her fellow bingo lovers at the local senior center. She also enjoyed playing Rummikub and asked the senior center to have an afternoon of playing the game with others who shared her interest.

Never one to forget a birthday or special occasion, Meron kept Hallmark in business with the many cards she would send. Meron was a prolific poem writer and over the years must have written over 100 poems. Whether it was a special birthday, baby shower, bridal shower, anniversary or wedding, her poems would always add a festive note to the occasion. Meron loved when the family all got together, and for many years took her family to a Broadway show for Christmas. It was a wonderful family memory that everyone looked forward to each year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Autism Society of America at www.Autismsociety.org.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 292 Elwood Ave. in Hawthorne, at noon.