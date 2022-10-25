Mayes’ Lifelong Commitment to Cortlandt Give Him Leg Up for Town Board

Robert Mayes has been working as a town councilman since the beginning of this year. His experience as a school board member and as a lifelong resident of the Town of Cortlandt has helped him to quickly adapt to his new role as councilman. I know from experience that being a lifelong resident gives you a perspective that others may not have because you’ve watched the community evolve over the years. You see first-hand the changes that are happening as new residents move into the town or village and are able to ensure the town is still meeting the needs of our community as it changes.

Robert has listened thoughtfully to many comments and suggestions, before forming an opinion and has been a real asset to the town. I hope you will come out and support my friend and colleague Robert Mayes for Town Board.

Debbie Carter

Cortlandt