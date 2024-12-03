Matthew Hintz

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Matthew Paul Hintz died on Nov. 29. He was 69.

Matthew was born on May 4, 1955, in Tokyo, Japan, to his Lutheran missionary parents, Rev. Richard C. Hintz and Shirley Vasholz Hintz. He enjoyed his early childhood in Wisconsin, his mother Shirley’s home state. At age seven, Matt’s family moved to Queens, before settling in Stamford, Conn., where he spent his high school years, forming lifelong friendships at West High School with Ken Weiner (and wife Tina), Gary Kruger and Mitch Ladenheim (and wife Dawn).

Matthew received a bachelor’s degree in English at Concordia College in Bronxville, but his true passion lay in cooking. His culinary journey began in Connecticut, where he worked as manager at Huckleberry’s in New Canaan, sous chef at The Landmark Club and executive chef at The Country Tavern in Stamford. He later moved to New York City, becoming sauté chef at the famous Atrium Club.

Matthew’s career took him to some remarkable destinations. Summers were spent at Kelley House and Edgar’s in Edgartown, Mass., while winters brought him to The Quay in Key West, where he won the Taste of Key West Competition at Mallory Square. He served as executive chef at Martha’s on the Water in Hollywood and day chef at The Downunder in Fort Lauderdale, earning four-star reviews from the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel. He also worked at the Sheraton Yankee Trader and The Atlantic Hotel and Spa on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Later, Matt moved to Palm Beach County, contributing his talents to venues such as Boca Raton’s Carolina Country Club, The Neighborhood Grille, opening both The Rainforest Café and Tails Restaurant in Hillsboro Beach and Mizner Country Club.

After more than 40 years in the kitchen, he retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, embracing a life of travel with his wife, Mary. Together, they explored the East Coast, visiting friends and family in Florida, Washington, D.C., Maryland and the woods of Chappaqua, where he and Mary were living at the time of his passing, among friends Mike and Joanne DeBillis and their children Lily, Nick and Jake.

A man of faith, Matthew was deeply connected to his church communities. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Fort Lauderdale, where he proudly served several years on the Church Council. He enjoyed daily services and several close friendships at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Lighthouse Point, Fla.

Matthew leaves behind a loving family and a wealth of cherished memories. He is survived by his wife, Mary; stepdaughter Catesby Bernstein Buteau and husband Trevor Buteau (grandchildren Beverley and Moira); stepson Michael (Mick) Bernstein and wife Stephanie Wight, with a third granddaughter expected in January; his brother, Christopher, and wife Lynn and nephews Mark, David (wife Laura, grandnephew Christopher and grandniece Emily), and Paul (wife Alyssa and grandnephews Logan and Leo); his sister, Rachel, and husband Dr. Joseph Santori; his brother, Joel, and wife Tracey (niece Leah); his sister, Sarah, and husband Greg Josephsen; goddaughter Laura Josephsen Schneiderman (husband Tate and twin grandnephews Seth and Luke); and his youngest brother, Nathan, and nephews Jonah and Eli.

A family friend, retired Rev. Bruce “Duke” Kaifler, will offer reflections on Matt’s life, his family and the legacy of his pastor father at the funeral Mass at Holy Innocents Parish in Pleasantville this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. by Pastor Luke Hoyt, O.P.

Matthew’s life was a testament to love, faith and culinary artistry. May he rest in eternal peace (requiescat in pace).

Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation in lieu of flowers. The link is on the Beecher Flooks Funeral homepage at beecherflooksfh.com.