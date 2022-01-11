Marshall Asche of New Rochelle passed away on Dec. 9 at Calvary Hospice Care in the Bronx. He was 79.

Marshall was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Mount Vernon to Leon Asche and Jeanette (Goldberg) Asche. He married Carol Jacobs on Aug. 4, 1968, in New Rochelle.

He is survived by his wife, his son, David, and his daughter, Jo, and her husband, Ron.

He attended A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon and graduated with honors in 1959. He continued his education at Penn State where he graduated in 1963 with a bachelor’s in business administration.

Marshall spent many years in the financial industry, working at BDO where he was named a senior partner before retiring in 2002. He then worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for St. Christopher’s, a residential home and school for troubled teens. Due to Marshall’s incredible fiscal acumen, he helped save St. Christopher’s from closing in 2005 and was later named as the CFO of the Year (2015) by the Westchester Business Council.

The Westchester Business Council stated that Asche was “recognized as a highly accomplished CFO due to his outstanding service and leadership at St. Christopher’s and for making a significant difference while creating a meaningful legacy as their CFO.”

Prior to joining St. Christopher’s, Marshall was a partner in an international CPA firm.

Marshall had been an active member of Leewood Golf Club for many years where he enjoyed playing golf as well as the camaraderie of his fellow members. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.

Due to emergent COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, funeral arrangements were private.