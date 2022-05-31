Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Marion Lane DeWaters of Valhalla passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Apr. 27 at the age of 74.

She was born in Mount Kisco on Sept. 5, 1947, to Hazel McBride and Albert Lane of Thornwood. Professionally, Marion broke down barriers for women in the aviation insurance and reinsurance industries, rising to the rank of vice president at IAGM Corp. Personally, Marion lived life on her terms, having a blast and always bringing friends together along the way.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Maryam; grandson Julian Clarke; her sisters, Cathy Scuito of Danbury, Conn. and Jeanne Thompson of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Clarke DeWaters, sister Judy Pellegrini and her parents.

Services will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Pleasantville at noon on Saturday, June 11.