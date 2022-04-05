Margaret Gallagher (née Naughton) Cartron, of Collooney Co. Sligo and formerly of Pleasantville and Rabane, Castleblakeney, Co. Galway, Ireland, died peacefully Mar. 16 at her home after a short illness bravely borne. She was 93.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Francis (Frank) and loving mother to her predeceased children Maureen and Gary; she is sadly missed by her sons, Michael and Brendan of Texas and Shawn of Florida; daughter Dawn (Delaney) of Caltra, Co. Galway; sister Delia and brother-in-law Gerry of England; and daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Following a v isitation and funeral Mass in Ireland, Margaret is returning to Pleasantville to rest with Maureen and Gary. The family will receive family and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, Apr. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Burial will take place on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 10 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.