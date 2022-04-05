Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Margaret Gallagher

Margaret Gallagher (née Naughton) Cartron, of Collooney Co. Sligo and formerly of Pleasantville and Rabane, Castleblakeney, Co. Galway, Ireland, died peacefully Mar. 16 at her home after a short illness bravely borne. She was 93.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Francis (Frank) and loving mother to her predeceased children Maureen and Gary; she is sadly missed by her sons, Michael and Brendan of Texas and Shawn of Florida; daughter Dawn (Delaney) of Caltra, Co. Galway; sister Delia and brother-in-law Gerry of England; and daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Following a v isitation and funeral Mass in Ireland, Margaret is returning to Pleasantville to rest with Maureen and Gary. The family will receive family and friends for memorial visitation on Friday, Apr. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Burial will take place on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 10 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.

