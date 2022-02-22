Margaret Ahern Cullen, 90, died peacefully at home on Feb. 17, fortified and anointed by the sacraments, surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Robert; their infant daughters, Catherine and Roberta; and her brother, the Rev. Monsignor Thomas Ahern.

Marge was born Sept. 3, 1931, to Thomas Paul and Margaret (Elliott) Ahern in San Francisco, and graduated from Lone Mountain College for Women with a degree in Early Childhood Education. As a college student, Marge worked summers at Yosemite National Park; she always had a great love for travel and the outdoors.

She married her lifelong love, Bob, in 1954, and taught elementary school until their first child was born. When Bob’s work took them cross country to New York, they embraced the change and the challenge. After their three girls were older, she returned to teaching, as a reading specialist and a nursery school teacher.

For 19 years she served as a teacher’s aide at Westorchard Elementary School in Chappaqua, supporting teachers and students across all grades as well as in the art program. Her kindness, compassion and humor touched the hearts of her colleagues and enriched the lives of hundreds of children.

Marge also worked at the Chappaqua Public Library for over 20 years, stopping only due to the pandemic at age 88. She found so much enjoyment in all the latest books and films, and the companionship of the library staff and in interactions with the public.

Marge was a concert-trained pianist and loved sharing music with family and friends, accompanying singalongs and Christmas carols. She was also an extraordinary seamstress, sewing holiday dresses for her girls, suits for herself, bathrobes for Bob and elaborate ball gowns and other costumes for theatrical productions. A creative healthy cook, Marge discovered brown rice years before most; her carrot pudding and blueberry tart were legendary.

She served as a Girl Scout leader, and was game for camping out with her daughters’ troops.

Marge hosted inner-city children for summers in Chappaqua under the auspices of the Fresh Air Fund. She was known for welcoming all to her table – visiting priests, lonely friends and assorted children.

Along with Bob, Marge was very active in the Church of Saint John & Saint Mary in Chappaqua as a eucharistic minister, Sunday school teacher and member of the Women’s Auxiliary. She also devoted decades of service to the Rosary Altar Society.

In September, friends celebrated her 90th birthday pandemic-style with a 40-car parade around the Chappaqua train station, kindly led by the New Castle police.

Marge is survived by her sister, Mary Dean, brother Paul Ahern (Stephanie) and many wonderful nieces and nephews and their children. She also leaves her daughters Mary Zorich (Michael), Patricia and Teresa Bueti (Sandy) and her grandchildren Timothy Zorich (Melody), Regina Sparks (Michael), Serafino, Gianina and Paul Bueti.

Marge’s kindness and love for family, music and children will live on in all who knew her. She taught by example what it means to live a principled life.

A memorial Mass was celebrated at the Church of Saint John & Saint Mary in Chappaqua on Feb. 21. A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors in the spring. As the spouse of a veteran, Marge will join Bob and their two daughters in the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Francisco.

In Marge’s memory, donations may be made to the Cancer Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital, Northwell Health (https://give.northwell.edu/support-us)

or The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (www.assumptiontruckee.com) in Truckee, Calif.