Many Americans Still Fail to Take the Threat of Climate Change Seriously

The results of the recent election demonstrate that the American public is still not serious about addressing climate change. For the second time in eight years, as the climate crisis notably worsens, Americans elected a climate change denier, Donald Trump, as president. George W. Bush was also a climate denier when he ran for president and he was likewise elected twice.

At some point global warming will have to be halted or this planet will no longer be habitable for large populations of humans. If it isn’t done by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, then it seems very likely that some sort of geoengineering scheme will be attempted despite possible serious risks.

Although Kamala Harris won by a large margin in Westchester, her margin was much less than that of President Biden’s in 2020. That suggests that even in Westchester, where it seems literally every local government is engaged in fighting climate change, this existential threat is not being taken seriously enough by the voters.

Whether Americans are continuing to vote for climate change deniers because they believe the stream of disinformation on climate change that has been disseminated for several decades or are much more focused on the economy or other issues, this has to change or this country, which the world has looked to for leadership on climate, eventually will be so hot and so devastated by rapid sea level rise that it will be too late to do anything about it.

Robert Liebman

Mount Kisco