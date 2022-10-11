Mansion on Broadway Offers a Finely Catered Event for All Occasions

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

It might be a wedding, birthday, anniversary or the need for a functional space for a business meeting. We’re always on the lookout for venues to hold that special well-catered event.

With the holiday season not far away, here are a few suggestions on where to hold a special party in the region.

It is a 115-year-old historic building in the heart of Westchester County loaded with the charm of a bygone era. It has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation and operated by a creative culinary team ready to make your special event most memorable.

Mansion on Broadway in White Plains rolls out the red carpet for unsurpassed catered events. When I pulled in recently, they were repaving the parking area.

Dynamic proprietor Michael Pasqualini has spent the past 10 years enhancing Mansion on Broadway.

“I wanted to bring out the beautiful traditional qualities of the setting,” Pasqualini said. “My goal is to make the Mansion a destination for catered affairs of all types while keeping an eye on current culinary trends.”

Mansion on Broadway offers 10,000 elegant but utilitarian square feet of meeting and special event space and state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment. Careful renovation has restored the Mansion to its original glory. An interior facelift has enhanced the classic beauty right down to the mahogany ballroom with coffered ceilings and handsome furnishings ready to serve as the backdrop for your special occasion.

Whether you are planning a wedding, corporate meeting or any kind of celebration, Pasqualini invites you to a unique tour and tasting on the premises by advanced reservation.

He said event packages are designed for all types of gatherings and themes. Management is delighted to meet and customize a most memorable event. The Mansion can comfortably accommodate up to 240 guests.

Upon entering, there’s an open floor space that allows for a floating cocktail reception through its four elegantly appointed rooms where guests can sip champagne while enjoying delectable and innovative hors d’oeuvres while surrounded by three fireplaces, traditional mirrors and restored hardwood floors with an area rug and chandeliers. There is a bar and lounge and the entire main floor is highlighted by a lovely staircase to the second floor.

Pasqualini began his career as the founder of The Sound Express, a prominent New York-based entertainment company. He exported his talents to Miami where he opened Onda Lounge, a South Beach hotspot that drew a celebrity crowd.

In 2008, he brought his expertise to Market Restaurant in Stamford, Conn. creating a nationally noted food and wine mecca. Pasqualini purchased Mansion on Broadway in 2011 and began a major enhancement of the premises.

Mansion on Broadway is located at 139 N. Broadway in White Plains, just south of I-287. The facility is available for catered events 365 days a year. Complete catering packages and custom events for special occasions are available for up to 240 guests. There are top quality backup resources, from innovative kitchen and staff to creative photography and flowers. Ample parking. Tour and tasting requests by appointment. Info: 914-949-6900 or visit www.mansiononbroadway.com.

Michelin 2022 New York Ratings

It has become an annual rite of the culinary world. The prestigious Michelin Restaurant Guides have been publishing its ratings internationally, nationally, in New York City, and for the third year, the New York suburbs, including Westchester. As always with these guides, there is controversy: Who made the list, who didn’t and why? It is all kept so secretive.

The Bib Gourmand designations (typically more casual eateries of merit) and Stars (high-end restaurants) can be meaningful to a restaurant’s bottom line. Here are the local spots that made the list for 2022. Based on my experience, each are deserving finalists. Bon appetit!

Dubrovnik, New Rochelle; Maria, New Rochelle; Macelleria Italian Steakhouse, Pelham; Tredici Social, Bronxville; Café Alaia, Scarsdale; Burrata, Eastchester; The Southern Table, Pleasantville; Badageoni Georgian Kitchen, Mount Kisco; Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar, Elmsford; RaaSa, Elmsford; Rafele, Rye; Boro6 Wine Bar, Hastings-on-Hudson; and The Cookery, Dobbs Ferry.

New additions this year are TVB by Pax Romana in White Plains, Chutney Masala in Irvington and La Casa in Bronxville.

By the way, the only Star recipient in Westchester was once again Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

You can access the full list, including nearby Bronx restaurants that made the cut, at https://guide.michelin.com/en/us/new-york-state/restaurants.

Second Colombian House Debuts

Partners Felipe, Danella and Wilson, founders of the original Colombian House in New Rochelle, have opened a second branch of this popular restaurant on Main Street in White Plains. It had been in the works at the former Sofrito space for more than a year.

General Manager Daniel Romero said the sprawling, colorful multilevel restaurant serves an extensive Latin menu seven days a week. There is a long glitzy bar for networking. More on this coming soon.

Colombian House is located at 175 Main St. in White Plains. Info: 914-615-9945 or visit www.colombianhouse.com.

Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’

Here is another tasty recommendation: Actor Stanley Tucci has been starring in the appetizing series on CNN “Searching for Italy.” It is a delicious romp through the scenic Italian culinary regions. Beautifully filmed and depicted, Tucci visits various cities and towns throughout the boot zeroing in on the incredible food scene in each area. New episodes are now airing on CNN on Sundays at 9 p.m.

The new shows take him through the distinctive regions of Calabria, Sardinia, Puglia and Liguria.

Tucci, a Peekskill native, grew up in Katonah and attended John Jay High School and SUNY Purchase. He has long been a food and wine aficionado, having owned a restaurant called Finch Tavern in Croton Falls in 2007.

Who can forget his classic culinary-themed films “Big Night” and “Julie and Julia.” He hosted a series called “Vine Talk” on PBS. His latest cookbooks are “The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends,” which he co-authored with his wife Felicity Blunt; “The Tucci Cookbook”; and “Taste: My Life Through Food.” My palate is longing for more. Check it out at www.cnn.com/travel/article/stanley-tucci-searching-for-italy-restaurants/index.html.

Red Horse Galloping Into White Plains

David Burke Hospitality Management, led by the celebrity chef, has taken over the space that was previously occupied by BLT Steak in The Opus Westchester at Main and Court streets. Renovations are underway for Burke’s new concept called Red Horse, described as an American steakhouse with Asian accents. He already operates one in Rumson, N.J.

The 200-seat Red Horse should open in early 2023. For a hint of what’s to come, visit www.redhorsebydb.com.

Meanwhile, Morton’s Steakhouse is still doing business nearby on Mamaroneck Avenue. We will see how this dynamic works out.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.