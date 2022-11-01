Managing Putnam County Spending Would Be Top Priority

Having deep roots in our community and being civically and charitably active, I entered the race for Putnam County Legislature’s District 5 to give back to a community that has offered much to my family and me. Knocking on some 2,000 doors I have had the pFleasure of speaking with many of you and it is clear that rising costs and inflation are of major concern to us all. It is no secret that government must manage spending and I pledge to do this to the best of my abilities.

I’m not a politician. I’m a husband, a father, a taxpayer and a businessman with deep roots in the community and I hope that I have earned your vote.

Greg Ellner

Candidate for County Legislator District 5