Maloney’s Record of Accomplishment Makes Him Clear Choice in Primary

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has well-earned our votes for his re-election. I ask my fellow Democratic Party voters and activists to support him in this primary in which early voting began on Aug. 13 and continues through Aug. 21, followed by in-person voting on Aug. 23.

Historians recently met with President Biden to warn him about the grave danger our democracy is in, comparing it to pre-Hitler Europe and the pre-Civil War U.S. This gravity and urgency seem to elude people like Alessandra Biaggi who has abandoned her Bronx constituents, moved to our district and seeks to unseat a man on the front lines of protecting our democracy. As a fellow Italian-American, we should fathom that Trump is America’s Mussolini and our leaders like President Biden and Congressman Maloney are the Resistance, the Partisans, the heroes.

Last Saturday in Peekskill, Maloney and his husband, Rudy, rallied voters and showed the energy, vigor and courage which has brought him to serve 10 years in Congress and authored over 40 bills! This week, he advocated and voted for the most comprehensive climate action legislation in history along with major curbs on prescription drug price gouging. Sound like an enemy? Sounds like someone who needs to be defeated? No!

On top of his energetic work as a congressman, he is a father and husband and our longtime neighbor. His colleagues in the Democratic Party elected him to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to keep our majority in Washington, D.C. No wonder he was first elected in a region that voted for Trump while being openly gay and having a multiracial family.

He has protected our environment including our precious Hudson River. As a child, I learned about Pete Seeger and the Clearwater movement to clean up the Hudson and protect nature. Congressman Maloney has fought to clean up the PCB dumping, halt the obscene parking of oil tankers on our river and renew the funding for the EPA to fight toxic dumping.

Let’s keep this fighter, this man of valor, in Congress and donate your time, money and energy to keeping our Democratic majority in Congress.

Sincerely yours,

Nicola Antonio DeMarco, JD

Peekskill