Maloney Understands Why Retaining the Right to Choose is Crucial

Mike Lawler said in an Oct. 6 Journal News article, “I’m personally pro-life. My wife and I experienced a miscarriage in 2020.Thankfully, we were blessed with a healthy baby girl this year!”

I’m glad for them. How nice that Mike is happily married and he and his wife want children. But what about women who’ve been sexually assaulted by a husband, father or other male relatives? What about women who’ve been date raped? Or a young single woman with no family or friends for financial or emotional support? A woman who can barely manage to pay her rent or buy food?

His opponent, Sean Patrick Maloney, speaks for pro-choice and is a strong advocate for women and for families. He co-sponsored the bill to ensure abortion rights nationwide. Sean believes that a woman should have the freedom to control her own body, and health decisions should be made with her doctor, not by politicians.

How can Mike Lawler appreciate what it means for a woman to conceive and birth a child; it’s both physically and emotionally impossible. And, therefore, he has no right to impose his will on any woman.

Vote for Sean Patrick Maloney. He understands the issues and agrees with a woman’s right to choose. Her body, her choice.

Karen Sevell Greenbaum

Croton-on-Hudson