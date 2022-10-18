Maloney Needed in Congress to Continue Fight for Women’s Rights

I believe that women in New York’s 17th Congressional District are in danger. Fifty years ago, I worked tirelessly for women’s reproductive rights and cannot believe that I am needing to do the same thing again on behalf of the women in my family and community right here in my home state of New York.

In contrast to what most women believe, independent of political affiliation, one of the district’s candidates for Congress, Mike Lawler, is bent on joining the Supreme Court and his fellow Republicans in taking back a woman’s right to choose an abortion in the state of New York.

Lawler’s website (no mention of women’s rights) and his six votes against reproductive health rights bills during 2022 alone show his lack of support for his district’s women.

Although he claims women don’t have to be concerned about losing any rights in New York due to the 2019 passage of the Reproductive Health Act, he knows full well that the protections under this act can change in a split second, should he and other Republicans be elected. Federal legislation is the only solution to ensure all women’s rights are equitable across all states.

The congressional candidate that has consistently represented the interests of women in New York is Sean Patrick Maloney. His voting record is a stark contrast to that of Lawler. He consistently holds that maintaining women’s rights is critical to ensuring all of our rights. I’m voting for Maloney in November.

Madeline Hunter

Ossining