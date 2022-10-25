Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Maloney is the Candidate to Protect Reproductive Freedom in Washington

There is one pro-choice candidate running in the 17th Congressional District, and that’s Sean Patrick Maloney.  

Congressman Maloney has voted to pass legislation that protects the right to choose including the Women’s Health Protection Act (which he co-sponsored), and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. He has been endorsed by Choice Matters, Planned Parenthood and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest healthcare union in the nation. 

Consistent with his opinion piece published on Oct. 6 in LoHud, he continues to raise his voice and take action in support of reproductive freedom, and in opposition to those who are trying to take it away. 

His opponent has voted against bills that would protect the right to choose and continues to be misinformed when it comes to the laws governing abortion and the standard of abortion care in this country. Instead of taking responsibility and educating himself, he has remained ignorant, offering the same inaccurate and untruthful rhetoric embraced by anti-choice extremists and imposing his own archaic criteria.

We can either maintain bodily autonomy or relinquish it. I’m voting for Sean Patrick Maloney.

Elise-Ann Konstantin
Cortlandt

