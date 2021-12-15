Latest:

Making History

Pleasantville High School freshman Adriana Palumbo, the first-ever female wrestler on the school’s varsity wrestling team, collected her first varsity win, a pin, last weekend at the Yorktown Dual Meet Tournament. Palumbo finished the day 1-2, dropping a decision and getting pinned in her other two matches. Palumbo also won a non-mixed competition exhibition match against a female wrestler from one of the other schools at the tournament. Pleasantville won the tournament, capturing the gold.

