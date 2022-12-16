Mahopac High School Seniors Commit to Play Sports in College

Eight Mahopac High School seniors have committed to play sports at the college level next year. Jake Degnan, Mike Rettberg, Emma Morretta, Lauren Beberman, Marie Camastro, Maya O’Keefe, Maddie Orsini, and Riley Massett all announced their intentions last month at a ceremony with a crowd of family members, friends and school officials in attendance.

“My parents really pushed me to be the best person and player that I could be, but they were never hard on me,” said Massett, who committed to play lacrosse at Widener University. “They were very supportive of whatever I wanted to do. They were always willing to drive me to play, whether it was down the street to the high school or to a tournament in Maryland.”

The student-athletes credited coaches and peers who had helped them achieve their success.

Beberman, who will play basketball at Adelphi University, thanked one of her longtime coaches, saying, “I’ve had the same AAU basketball coach since the 5th grade, Kristi Dini. She helped me by teaching me basketball, but she also pushed me whenever I hesitated and was always there to talk and support me.”

Rettberg specifically named the larger Mahopac Community as critical to his growth, saying, “The support from students and the community is outstanding. It doesn’t matter how well they know you, we always have fans turn out to watch and support us and that makes a huge difference.”

Only one in 13 high school athletes goes on to play at the collegiate level.

The colleges selected by the other students were: Degnan (Springfield College—men’s lacrosse); Morretta (SUNY Oneonta—volleyball); Camastro (Belmont Abbey College—field hockey); O’Keefe (SUNY New Paltz—field hockey); and Orsini (SUNY New Paltz—field hockey).

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.