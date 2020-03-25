Area Business Aims to Thank Local Healthcare Workers

Unique Design Creations has announced a new initiative, dubbed Operations Gifting, designed to thank local healthcare workers and first responders.

In the spirit of support and collaboration amidst the coronavirus crisis, Unique Design Creations has created a way to show, as a press release put it, “appreciation to our healthcare workers and first responders through our gifting program.”

“We are creating the gift boxes and sharing what we are doing online,” a press release from Unique Design Creations owner Nancy Stingone explained. “A Mahopac resident asked if they could buy one and have it sent to a clinic in Virginia. I asked my gift basket peer in Virginia to fill the order for me, for timely delivery. That’s how this got started. We now have over 50 gift basket companies throughout the United State participating and that number is expected to grow to over 300 in the coming weeks. We even have our first member in Australia participating in this Operations Gifting program.”

Stingone, executive director the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, also noted how Unique Design Creations is committed to filling orders from consumers who have purchased the gift box as a donation. Boxes are filled with healthy, savory and sweet snacks for grab and go snacking.

Those interested can visit the Unique Design Creations website, www.uniquedesigncreations.com, or call 914-707-0192. The online business is operated from a home studio.

“Not only are we supporting the health care industry, now consumers can show their care and appreciation to our local health care workers and first responders who are working tirelessly during this crisis,” the press release concluded.