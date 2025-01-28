Living Warmer When it’s Colder

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Bill Primavera

As I understand it from friends and family, this winter has been more brutal weather-wise than anyone can remember. I attribute this information to others because I confess that I haven’t been outside much so far this winter. As a warmer climate person, not born but raised in the South, I tend to be a more “inside person” when the temperatures drop. I just don’t have the constitution for goosebumps.

But, just as one would bundle up with warm coats and scarves for bearing the cold when outside, we could all benefit from tips for staying warmer when seeking a comfortable environment inside as well, and without breaking the bank.

Here are some suggestions:

Make sure that the in-house heating system is not obstructed. If you have forced air, radiators, baseboard heating or other systems, do not put furniture over the heat source. Blocking the heat source is one of the easiest ways to make your in-house heating less efficient and seem as though it’s not working properly. Rearrange your furniture if you have to, keeping bulky furniture, such as a bed or couch, away from the heat source by at least six inches. Since a lot of heat escapes through windows, there are several things you can do to prevent this from being a problem. The cheapest thing to try is installing weather stripping on your windows to prevent a draft. If that isn’t enough, you can buy plastic kits at Walmart or Home Depot. Plastic is taped over the window and shrunk in place by using a hair dryer. Another technique is to buy thermal curtains to block the cold air and keep the warm air inside. Like windows, doors also have a tendency to let cold air in. You can weatherstrip around doors in your house to prevent drafts. In addition to this, you can keep an old towel at the base of the door. If your door has windows, place thermal curtains over the windows to prevent the cold from entering by way of the glass. If your home has hardwood or tile floors, you may want to consider buying an area rug to keep your feet warm as you walk around. If there are rooms or closets in your house that are particularly cold and not often used, make sure the doors to these areas are closed tight, with drafts blocked with weather stripping. Increasing the humidity also helps. You can do this via multiple strategies like running a hot bath and boiling big pots of water. But the easiest way to continually do this is simply to buy a humidifier. Make sure that your air is circulating, otherwise your air can layer with the hot air near the ceiling and the cold air resting on the floor. Fans aren’t just for summer. I don’t cook, but my wife’s (wonderful) cooking, with some dishes taking a while to complete, such as pot roast, chili, stew and cakes, can do the trick. And, of course, my belly is satisfied in a practical way, also helping me to feel warm. Yes, digestion produces heat within the body.

Lastly, if you live with a loving partner, just snuggle up and exchange body heat! Failing that, there’s always a hot water bottle.

