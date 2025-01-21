Living Light or Dark

By Bill Primavera

When my wife Margaret and I were in the market for a new home (specifically, a condo with maintenance and services included), we focused in on Trump Park in Shrub Oak, which featured all the qualities and services we were seeking.

We chose the top fifth floor which featured higher ceilings at a cost higher by $10,000 but I figured it was more than worth it, creating a more spacious interior space, not to mention avoiding the possibility of having a noisy neighbor above us. I guess I’m a bit paranoid about that point, having had some bad experiences with that condition.

I’ve written about this before (some things just stick in my head), but in one of my first apartments in New York City, I complained about a single mother living above me who lacked any carpeting but who had a rambunctious, heavy-footed child, running around every waking hour and making my life miserable. I complained frequently, until her tough boyfriend banged on my door and threatened to punch me in the nose. That episode prompted me to just break my lease and move.

But I digress, having strayed from the main topic. (I guess I still resent being bullied where I live and should just let go of that one bad episode of sharing close proximity with neighbors.)

Back on point, at Trump, we had two basic choices in flooring: to go with light stained wood flooring or dark. My wife and I chose the dark flooring, not to hide dirt (although it can) but rather to contrast nicely with all the off-white walls and to complement our traditional furnishings. To me, the darker color seemed more stabilizing and solid than the lighter tone.

There are several ways to live either light or dark. In one way, we chose a condo whose windows faced east, rather than west. I liked the preference of facing the kind of light produced by the rising sun from the east, rather than the setting sun which some apartments faced.

Another way to create a lighter ambiance is to choose carpeting and upholstery coverings that are light in tone, rather than somber.

My main contribution in controlling light was to install overhead lighting on all three of my condo’s windowless walls. That light is focused on the artwork which adorns our walls, which also creates depth and warmth.

There was a time when my preferences in color and light were quite different. I’ve told this story before, but when my parents allowed me at age 14 or 15 to choose the paint color for my bedroom walls, I chose a fiery blood red. I thought it was stunning, but my mother claims that it might have impeded the sale of the home, citing the fact that several buyer prospects exclaimed “wow” (and not in a good way) when opening the door to that room.

But since that time, my color and light preferences have moderated, perhaps a bit too much. My good friend Joe the Painter, when visiting my Trump Park condo, proclaimed, “This place could use some color!”

I guess my taste has become more neutral in the aging process.

