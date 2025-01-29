Lisa Murray

Lisa Ann Murray (Kearns) was a kind, loving and hard-working wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who was deeply loved by her family and friends. She passed at the age of 54 in her home in Patterson on Jan. 25.

Lisa was born on Feb. 9, 1970, in White Plains to Michael and Mary Kearns of Bantry, County Cork as the youngest of three girls. She married the love of her life, Daniel Murray, in 1990 and had three beautiful children, Michael, Daly and Katrina, and one grandson, Liam, born in 2017. She worked for Westchester Medical Center in the Patient Accounts Department for the past 30 years.

Lisa exuded patience, love and had an incredible witty sense of humor. Her presence lit up a room and she knew how to make anybody laugh. As stated by her husband, she was the glue that held the family together. Her passing will be mourned deeply by everyone who knew and loved her.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Danny; her father, Michael; her sisters, Bridgette and Marie; her two kids, Daly and Katrina; her grandson, Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary, and her firstborn, Michael.

Lisa’s memory will remain in the hearts of her family, friends and all those who were honored to have had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.