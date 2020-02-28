Line Up a Summer Job at Playland this Sunday

Job-seekers of all ages are invited to the Playland Job Fair, Sunday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at this event for the first 300 candidates to arrive. Salaries start at $13 an hour.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Whether you’re new to the job market, looking for a career change, or have years of experience under your belt, a job at Playland can be a great opportunity.”

Positions to be filled include cashiers, ride operators, lifeguards, park management, Kiddyland ride operators, EMTs, mechanics, custodial staff, I.T. technicians, human resources interns, marketing interns, and painters. Playland’s seasonal employment runs from April through September.

Although no prior experience is required for most positions, prospective employees should have a positive attitude, enthusiasm, good communication skills and the ability to work a flexible schedule.

Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years of age. Some positions require applicants to be a minimum of 18 years of age. Applicants under age 18 who plan to complete their application prior to the job fair must have the form signed by a parent or guardian to be considered for an interview. Those under 18 who wish to complete their application onsite at the job fair must bring a parent or guardian to the event to sign the form in order for an interview to take place.

Eligible applicants who may wish to enroll for direct deposit must bring a voided blank check or a bank-issued direct deposit setup form that includes routing number and account number printed on the document.

To apply during the job fair, bring a completed application, a valid photo identification, Social Security card plus contact information for three references. Applications can be obtained by calling (914) 813-7010, or at PlaylandPark.org, where an application can be downloaded or submitted online.

The County of Westchester is an Equal Opportunity Employer.