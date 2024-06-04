Lieberman Would Represent Yorktown Well at State Level

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As you may know, there is a Democratic Primary that is coming up in June, and the main focus in Somers (and Yorktown) is the race for Westchester County District Attorney.

But you may not know that there is another race on the ballot within Assembly District 94 (AD94). It’s for a representative to the NYSDC (New York State Democratic Committee). This committee is focused on addressing the top priorities of all New Yorkers, and electing candidates who will make New York stronger and move our state forward.

The NYSDC has representatives from every Assembly District in New York State. AD94 is entitled to one male and one female representative from the towns of Somers and Yorktown.

Mark Lieberman is running to be one of our NYSDC representatives, and I’m asking you to support him. I’ve known Mark for many years and he’s not just dependable and knowledgeable, but he’s fully dedicated to the Democratic Party and its ideals.

Mark is a 26-year Yorktown resident, the Co-chair of the Yorktown Democratic Committee, and a Democratic District Leader. Mark is also an active member of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, and the Northern Westchester Democratic Committee. In addition, Mark attends Town Board and Planning Board meetings, so he has knowledge of local politics, local issues, and the functioning of the Democratic Party.

I believe that Yorktown deserves a representative who is actively involved in our community, and will fully engage in the important work of the NYSDC. Mark will attend the meetings, put in the time and effort that is needed to fully represent us, and keep us informed and heard.

Join me, and MARK your ballot for Mark Lieberman on June 25! Or, you can vote during Early Voting from June 15 to June 23.

Paul Belcastro

Heritage Hills

Somers